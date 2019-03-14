No charges will be filed in West Memphis officer-involved shooting

Megan Rivera and De'Angelo Brown

WEST MEMPHS, Ark. — No charges will be filed in a West Memphis officer-involved shooting that left two people dead.

In January 2019, 22-year-old Megan Rivera and 30-year-old De’Angelo Brown were killed, and an officer was injured following a shooting in West Memphis. Police say it began when the couple refused to stop for police when officers attempted to pull over their vehicle.

They then led police on a chase for miles. At some point during the chase, the couple was shot dead during an exchange of gunfire. During the incident, police said the driver also rammed several police cars before running over an officer.

An investigation was opened after the shooting.

According to a report, prosecutors presented the evidence to a grand jury on Wednesday. The jury returned a “No True Bill” decision, which means there wasn’t enough evidence to charge the defendant with violating a crime or law.

