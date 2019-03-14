× MAS issues warning after imposter tries to take animals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services issued an alert after receiving reports of someone posing as an employee in an apparent attempt to steal animals.

According to the Facebook post, the individual identified themselves as an animal control officer and then told the unsuspecting pet owners that they needed to hand over their animal.

If you find yourself in this situation there are some things that MAS recommends you do. First, make sure that the individual is driving an official MAS vehicle with government tags. They should also be dressed in the MAS uniform with a badge, city ID, radio and safety gear.

If you still feel uncomfortable, call (901) 545-COPS. You can then confirm the identity of the person you are talking to by his or her badge number.