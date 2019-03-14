Man injured after tree falls on South Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured after a tree fell on top of a home in South Memphis early Thursday morning.

Five people — a mother and her two children, and a grandmother and her boyfriend —were inside a home on Ethlyn Avenue when the tree fell, causing severe damage to the home.

The grandmother’s boyfriend was hit in face by falling debris and taken the hospital, where he is expected to recover. The grandmother had some cuts on her arms and said she is sore all over.