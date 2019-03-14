× Man, 71, accused of raping woman with down syndrome

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was booked into the Shelby County Jail after allegedly raping a woman with down syndrome.

Priestley Jones, 71, was charged with aggravated rape after the assault was reported on Wednesday.

According to police records, Jones was found inside a northeast Memphis home having sex with the victim. Authorities later found out the victim has the mental capacity of a third grader.

Jones is scheduled to be in court on Friday.