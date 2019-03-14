Live at 9: Jim Strickland, Celtic Crossing & Frankie Hollie and The Noise

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland

The city of Memphis and Shelby County leaders want to fund pre-kindergarten to make it free and available to every child who qualifies.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland joined us to discuss their plans and more.

New Century of Soul Challenge Grant

2019 brings the celebration of Memphis’s bicentennial and ushering in a new century. With that comes change and growth. In that spirit, the city and county are partnering with Ioby, a crowdfunding platform, for the New Century of Soul Challenge Grant. It will invest money to support community- initiated projects here.

Chris Jones with Ioby, Maria Furhmann with the city of Memphis and Danielle Inez from the Shelby County Mayor’s Office talked about the grant.

Cooking with Celtic Crossing

They say that on Saint Patrick’s Day everyone is Irish! So, if you’re looking for a dish to serve up with that shamrock twist, you’re in luck!

Celtic Crossing’s Chef Garrett Miller and whiskey expert Timothy Clavin were here.

Music with Frankie Hollie and The Noise

It’s an explosion of country and rock and roll whenever these hometown favorites hit the stage.

Frankie Hollie and The Noise have shared the stage with a number of music legends, and soon they’ll be performing right here in Memphis.