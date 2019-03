× Juvenile, adult transported to hospital following Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people, including a juvenile, were rushed to the hospital overnight following a shooting.

Police confirmed it happened in the 3400 block of Ardmore Street in Frayser just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

One of the victims was rushed to Regional Medical Center while another was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

It’s also unclear if anyone has been arrested.