MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hill Services, Inc. will be hosting a hiring event on Thursday.

The company said they are only looking to hire HydroVac Technicians. All applicants must have a valid drivers license.

The event will be held at the American Job Center- Hickory Hill at 4240 Hickory Hill Road from 9 a.m. to noon.

The company officers overtime, bonuses, insurance, 401K and vacation benefits.