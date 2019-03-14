× Chelsea Clinton to visit Memphis Zoo for book talk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Author Chelsea Clinton will visit the Memphis Zoo next month for a conversation about her new children’s book focused on animal conservation.

“Don’t Let Them Disappear” teaches young readers about 12 fascinating species and what makes them special. It also provides helpful tips on what we can all do to help save these animals from extinction.

The event at the Memphis Zoo will be held Tuesday, April 23 starting at 5:30 p.m. The doors will open at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and include admission for a family of four and a signed copy of the book. Attendees will have to print out and bring their tickets for admission.

To purchase tickets, click here.