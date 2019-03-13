× Woman sues Olive Garden after stuffed mushrooms cause severe burns to throat

FORT WORTH, Texas – A Texas woman is suing Olive Garden after stuffed mushrooms caused severe burns to her throat, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The lawsuit was filed on March 8th and alleges the restaurant didn’t warn Danny Howard how hot the stuffed mushrooms were.

On Aug. 11, 2017, Howard ordered stuffed mushrooms at an Olive Garden in the Fort Worth area.

She took a bite and it immediately burned her mouth, the lawsuit claims. The mushroom then got lodged in her throat.

She “frantically shuffled through the restaurant in need of help” but couldn’t talk and eventually vomited in a kitchen station, the lawsuit claims.

After she went home, she decided she needed medical care. While driving herself to the emergency room, she claims she felt her throat start to close and she called 911. She was ultimately taken to the Burn Unit of Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

Howard is seeking $200,000 to $1 million in damages.