Westwood residents fearful as gunman terrorizes neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Westwood neighborhood is on edge after recent shootings on Tonto Drive.

The latest shooting happened March 8 around 4 a.m. Surveillance cameras captured a suspect in an SUV pulling in front of a house, leaning out the window and shooting at the security camera.

The same house was shot up three days earlier. One of the bullets went through a window, hitting a young girl in the arm.

Sammie Deberry lives down the street. She and other neighbors say there have been at least five shootings on Tonto Drive in recent days.

“It’s just getting crazy around here. Look like it be every other night,” she said.

She says two days before the most recent incident, “I was sitting there watching TV, and I heard, ‘boom, boom, boom, boom, boom.”

Police are trying to figure out who’s responsible for all this, and why it’s happening. Deberry wants them to step up patrols on the street. “Whatever’s going on needs to stop. They need to put a stop to it.”

Neighbors say the people who live at the house are staying somewhere else out of fear. Now, Deberry is getting nervous about living in hers.

“I just keep myself secured in the house, keep my doors closed,” she said.

She suspects the same people are behind each shooting.

“It’s just these young men need to put these guns down.”

If you recognize the SUV in the surveillance footage, or if you know anything else about the shootings, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH. All calls are confidential.