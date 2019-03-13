× Voters react after Paul Rose wins State Senate District 32 race

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Paul Rose, a Covington businessman, is the new state senator from District 32. The district takes in Tipton County and a portion of east Shelby County.

It’s the first time in politics for Rose, who received overwhelming support in his home county of Tipton. After the resounding victory, he took to Facebook to thank supporters. “We look forward to serving as senator in this district. Thank you so much for what you’ve done for us. May God bless you and bless the state of Tennessee.”

Rose faced little opposition from Democrat Eric Coleman in his bid for the District 32 Senate seat. He will begin serving the remainder of the term of Republic Mark Norris of Collierville. Norris stepped down in 2018 to become a federal judge.

Charlotte Kelley is State Committee Woman for the Republican party in District 32. She described Rose’s victory margin as overwhelming. “It was around, I think somewhere around 80 to 85 percent. It was just outstanding. We were just all astounded that he did that well in Shelby. He will be as close to Mark Norris as we could have found,” Kelley said.

Covington business owner Jacqueline Poteet says she voted for Rose because of his strong faith and conservative values. “He stands firm behind his belief. He feels that Christian value plays a part in politics in making change for the better in our community, as well as in the state of Tennessee.”

John Rhodes works at Outlaw’s Furniture and Mattress in Atoka. It’s a business that proudly shows support for the military. Rhodes says he hold the new senator to high standards. “Being honest, true to their values, doing their job as best as they can. He’s a hardworking man, and I support that.”