MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities with the Memphis Police Department and Christian Brothers University are investigating after shots were fired on campus overnight.

In a statement sent to WREG, the university confirmed that shots were fired in a parking lot around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. They believe the individuals involved knew one another and then fled the scene.

No one was injured.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.