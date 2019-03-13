Register for the 2019 Beautify Your School Contest

The 29th annual Beautify Your School Contest sponsored by WREG, Landers Ford, and Memphis City Beautiful is now underway. The contest entry form with presentation deadline is Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

In 2018, we received with 74 entries from 29 schools. Projects ranged from grounds beautifications, outdoor classrooms and gardens as well as recycling and cleanups. Beautify Your School contest encourages schools to improve their grounds by documenting with photos.

Winners receive trophies, plaques and cash prizes. The first-place winners will appear on Live at 9 on Thursday, May 16th.

The following schools won first place in 2018 in these categories:

1) Renovation – Idlewild Elementary School

2) Outdoor Classroom/Garden/School Sign – Woodland Presbyterian School

3) Go Green – Hutchison School

4) Creativity – Our Lady of Perpetual Help (OLPH) School

Winning projects will be displayed at Landers Ford in Collierville. For more information, click here.