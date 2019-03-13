× Police: Suspects arrested in violent East Memphis home invasion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were charged following a violent home invasion in East Memphis.

According to police, three suspects forced their way into a home on Spottswood on March 7.

One of the victims said he heard a loud noise from the front door and was hit in the back of the head when he went to investigate. Two of the suspects then went upstairs as the third stood over the victim holding him at gunpoint.

Upstairs, another victim was in the bathroom and opened the door to find one of the suspects running towards him with a gun pointed at him. That victim was forced into the living room as a third victim was hit in the face with a pistol upon hearing noise in the home.

The suspects demanded money and took $1,500 cash that was on the table.

On Tuesday, Colby Lamberth and Deshande James were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm.