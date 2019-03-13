Officials prepare as threat of severe weather looms over Mid-South

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City and county employees are preparing for the possibility for severe weather. High winds and rain are likely to plow through the Mid-South Wednesday night.

"We are shifting our resources in preparation for this evening's weather event," Lt. Anthony Buckner, with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, said. Officials are shifting deputies to the north end of Shelby County, including Raleigh and Millington, that often see problems.

"We know through history we typically face flash flooding and downed trees," Lt. Buckner said. "Some of our deputies that typically would have other functions and other duties, we're just pulling them away from those duties and those functions."

Instead, they'll monitor and be on standby.

Along with the rain, the big concern is the wind. Experts are predicting the possibility of 40 to 50 mph winds, with some gusts exceeding 50 mph.

Calvin Robinson just went two days with his lights out. He's ready for round two and commends the crews working long hours to keep the community safe."We have flashlights. Stuff like that. We have a gas stove."

MLGW also has crews on standby. They're reminding people to be prepared, be patient and to check on your elderly friends and neighbors.