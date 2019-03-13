× Memphis man arrested on aggravated rape charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man has been arrested on charges of aggravated rape.

According police, Montrail Lyles was at a home on Poplar Avenue when he began pushing a woman to have sex with another man sitting in the living room. When the woman told him no, Lyles allegedly hit her and a physical altercation ensued.

It was during that incident that police say Lyles retrieved a gun, pointed it at the woman and ordered her to take off her clothes before raping her.

She was eventually able to escape when the suspect left the room. She flagged down a passing motorist who called police after getting her to safety.

Lyles was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Shelby County Jail.