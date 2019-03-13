× Man charged with five counts of attempted murder after Halloween party shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old man was arrested on attempted first-degree murder charges in connection to a Halloween party shooting that injured five people.

According to police, several people were gathered at a home on Lady Slipper Lane on Saturday, October 27, when three males appeared in the backyard and began shooting. An adult and four children were either shot or grazed by bullets during the incident. They were all rushed to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

During the investigation, police identified one of the suspects as Sadarius Hall. The young man reportedly admitted to firing shots at the victims.

He was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.