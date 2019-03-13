Live at 9: Pre-K funding, Watercooler Wednesday & 15 Md Wellness

Funding Pre-K
The city of Memphis and Shelby County are working together on a joint ordinance to solidify funding for pre-kindergarten here in the Mid-South.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris discussed that and more on Live at 9.
Watercooler Wednesday
It’s being called the largest college admissions cheating scam ever prosecuted, and is your happiness determined by location?
Q-107.5’s Latty, Myron Mays and Todd Demers talked about it in this Watercooler Wednesday.
15 Md Wellness
Driven by a passion to help others live and maintain a healthy lifestyle, a Memphis-based company brings meals that are good for you and more right to your door.
Fitness expert Breanna Boyd’s own journey led her to start 15 Md Wellness, and she explained what they have to offer.
Cheesy Spinach Stuffed Chicken Breast
Ingredients: Chicken breast, chopped spinach, roasted red peppers, onions, garlic, and cheese.
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degree F.
- Lay the chicken breasts flat on a baking sheet or pan. Cut an opening into each chicken breast, parallel to the baking sheet or pan.
- Mix the spinach, shredded cheese, red peppers, shaved onion, garlic, and 1/4 teaspoon salt together in a mix bowl.
- Stuff the mixture evenly into the chicken breasts. Turn them so that it lays the mixture sideways.
- Drizzle each breast with olive oil and sprinkle generously with salt and pepper.
- Bake for 25 minutes, until the cheese is bubbly and the chicken is cooked thoroughly.