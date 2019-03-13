× Lee’s plan to teach ‘American exceptionalism’ in Tennessee schools draws skepticism

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Gov. Bill Lee has announced plans to reinstate the basics into civics courses in Tennessee schools, but he’s using a term that some parents may question.

“In this state our children will be taught civics education, character formation and unapologetic American exceptionalism,” Lee decalred in his State of West Tennessee speech at the University of Memphis last week.

“American exceptionalism” is a term meaning the American experience is unique and special. Here’s what Lee says he meant by it:

“It’s remembering the reasons why America is leader of the world, understanding how our government was created and why democracy is the best system in the world.”

Lee said those lessons, generalized as civics education, are currently missing from schools and he wants to change that.

But parents like Sharonda Walker have questions..

“Exceptionalism is a very strong term. It almost sounds elitist,” she said. “So we have to be careful as a country.”

The mom of six says there are issues both in the past and present that she hopes any new curriculum would still acknowledge.

“I had such a distorted view of history,” Walker said. “It wasn’t until I went to college that I started embracing history, that included people like myself. I thought, ‘Wow how did i miss all this?’”

State Rep. London Lamar was at the governor’s speech. She understands the skepticism of people like Walker.

“According to results in math, reading, writing, the education system and even kids going into technology, we’re not there yet,” Lamar said.

And says she hopes any new lessons would include African-American history.

“I want to have a conversation with the governor about what this particular curriculum looks like.”

For Lee, the end goal is clear.

“We can’t expect future generations to build on the incredible progress this country’s made if we fail to teach them the history and the values that made it possible.”

Lee said his team is still working on a way to evaluate students’ civics knowledge after the new curriculum goes in place.

WREG asked Shelby County Schools what it thought of the governor’s proposed new curriculum but we have not heard back.