Federal emergency officials to review Tennessee flood damage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Federal Emergency Management Agency officials are scheduled to conduct preliminary damage assessments in 54 Tennessee counties affected by flooding caused by a deluge in February.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says four weather-related deaths have been recorded after heavy rainfall caused flooding of homes, farms and businesses starting Feb. 23.

TEMA says 83 of 95 counties reported flooding damage. Work continues on Interstate 24 in Middle Tennessee and Interstate 40 at the Tennessee-North Carolina state line, after landslides and rockslides blocked those highways.

Preliminary damage assessments by FEMA are scheduled this week. The assessments are part of the process for requesting a major disaster declaration, which could lead to federal assistance.

TEMA says recent rainfall and releases from dams “are keeping water levels high on rivers and tributaries.”