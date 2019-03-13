× Facebook outage affecting WREG pages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Facebook and their family of apps are experiencing outages Wednesday that affect the pages of WREG-TV News Channel 3.

The outage began around 11:30 a.m., and it affects Facebook, Facebook Messenger and Instagram. All the WREG pages on those websites are unable to have anything posted.

We will continue to post out updates on Twitter during the outage. You can also watch our newscasts for the latest information at 4, 4:30, 5 and 6 on News Channel 3 if the outage persists until then.