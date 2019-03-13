× Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren to make stop in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be in Memphis next Sunday as part of a three-state tour to garner support for her campaign.

The Memphis Organizing Event with Elizabeth Warren will be held Sunday, March 17 at Douglass High School on Mount Olive Road. Doors open at 3:45 p.m. with the event officially starting at 4:45 p.m.

Those interested in attending must register ahead of time.

Warren is then scheduled to answer questions at a town hall moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper in Jackson, Mississippi the following day. The town hall will take place at Jackson State University, and air at 8 p.m. CT.

The tour will end on Tuesday with a stop in Selma, Alabama.

Warren officially launched her 2020 presidential campaign in February at a rally in Lawrence, Massachusetts — joining a number of her Democratic colleagues in the Senate in the race for the White House. The presidential hopeful issued a call to action against wealthy power brokers who “have been waging class warfare against hardworking people for decades,” and kicked off her campaign at Everett Mills, the site of a historic 1912 labor strike led by women and immigrants.

The senator has unveiled several major policies this year aimed at dismantling wealthy and powerful interests. Warren released a plan to break up tech giants like Amazon, Google and Facebook. Warren has also proposed a sweeping universal child care plan.

In January, Warren released a “wealth tax” plan aimed at the most affluent Americans whose net worth exceeds $50 million. The senator’s child care plan would be paid by a part of the revenue from her proposed wealth tax.

Warren declared over the weekend that she is not a Democratic socialist, differentiating herself from her 2020 opponent, Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders. The senator said she believes “there is an enormous amount to be gained from markets” and that “markets create opportunities.”