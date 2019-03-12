× Tennessee state parks offer free hikes guided by ranger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rangers at all 56 state parks in Tennessee are offering free guided hikes later this month.

Tennessee State Parks said in a news release Monday that free hikes are scheduled for March 23. That’s a Saturday.

The hikes are supposed to range from easy to adventurous. They include the spring wildflower hike at Norris Dam State Park and the “hike in the moonlight” at David Crockett State Park.

The news release says hikers are urged to prepare for the weather, have sturdy footwear, and bring water and snacks. A hiking stick might be a good idea.

Interested hikers can check the Tennessee State Parks website for locations.