Election Results: Tennessee Senate District 32 race

Republican Paul Rose wins Tennessee Senate District 32 seat

Posted 8:16 pm, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 08:18PM, March 12, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — District 32 voters elected Republican Paul Rose the Tennessee Senate District 32 seat on Tuesday.

WREG projects Rose won with 87 percent of the vote. Democrat Eric Coleman had 13 percent.

The seat as left empty when Collierville Republican Mark Norris left office to become a federal judge. District 32 includes all of Tipton County and parts of eastern Shelby County, including Collierville, Lakeland, Bartlett and Arlington.

 

