Police: Arkansas woman witnesses roommate’s death, held against will for a week

JONESBORO, Ark. — Authorities have released additional information after police say an Arkansas woman witnessed her roommate’s shooting death and then was held against her will for more than a week.

It all started on March 1 when authorities were called to a home in the 1100 block of French Street. That’s where they found David Allen Marshall dead from a gunshot wound.

On March 4, Jonesboro police posted to Facebook asking for the public to be on the lookout for the 44-year-old’s roommate who had not been seen or heard from since February 25. She was not listed as a suspect, but just as a missing persons.

Three days later, they posted again saying she had been found, but didn’t release any additional details until Tuesday.

According to police, the 44-year-old’s roommate witnessed the deadly shooting and then was forced to leave the home by Rodney Fisher. Both she and Fisher were discovered on Curtview Drive on March 7, at which time Fisher was fatally wounded.

The victim told authorities that during the week she was held against her will she was “under constant fear for her life.” She even sustained multiple injuries for which she received treatment for at a local hospital.

Authorities said she is now in a safe and secure location.