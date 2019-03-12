× Pass It On: A deserving woman receives help

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Southaven, Mississippi woman is having a string of bad luck. Her co-workers are on a mission to provide some help and encouragement.

For many of us, waiting in line at Chick-Fil-A is a familiar sight. We were at Chick-Fil-A to help a lady named Betty Downs. Meet our play maker, Darnel Alexander. Alexander is a member of the Grizzlies Grannies and Grandpas. She wants to help a fellow team member.

“Ms. Betty has just had a run of bad luck here lately. Last year, she had several surgeries, and during the surgeries she fell one time and broke her hand. So she had a boot on her ankle as well as her hand. She fell another time and broke her elbow,” Alexander said.

She says, just last week, Downs totaled her car after a deer hit it. “Then she sat in her car for 45 minutes because she couldn’t get out, because of the cast on her leg.”

Let’s ‘Pass it On.’ We’re passing on $300 from News Channel 3 and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor.

“Hey Betty,” Alexander said. “I need you to stand up.” It’s tough, but she gets up. “Well Betty, we know that you’ve been through a lot lately. So I contacted Channel 3 and Tim Simpson with Pass it On. They have decided to bless you.”

She counted out the cash to a surprised recipient. “Oh my goodness. $1,200. Wow,” Downs said. She received an additional $600 from more anonymous donors.

“You might not be able to get the car completely after it was totaled by the deer, but that will help at least in getting you toward a new ride and whatever medical bills you have,” Alexander said.

Downs is an 18-year employee of Chick-Fil-A. It takes a lot to stop her. What would probably take others down, well, she just keeps going.