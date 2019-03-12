× Suspect charged in deadly Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect has been charged in a deadly overnight shooting in Hickory Hill. Kaylon Nelson has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a man was found shot dead in his driveway.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Crepe Myrtle Drive, near Winchester. Now, residents are concerned. “It’s just kind of terrifying,” Marvin Houston, who lives next door with his 7-month old baby, said. “The scariest part, like you said, is it being across the street from where I lay my head – or even were my child lay his head it.”

Police have not released the victim’s name. Houston doesn’t know it either, but says he used to talk to the man in passing. “He was a cool older fella,” he said. “He speaks to everybody in the neighborhood. Very calming guy.”

Police are also not saying what led up tot he schooling, but Houston wants to know. He says he’s surprised anyone would want to hurt the victim. “I can tell you from what I saw, he’s non-confrontational.”

And if there was a problem, Houston says it could have been handled another way.

Police say the victim has at least one child. “Man, it’s just nonsense. That’s a child that has to grow up without their parent,” Houston said. He hopes whoever is responsible is brought to justice.