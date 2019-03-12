× Michigan senior credits hard work after receiving 41 college acceptance letters

DETROIT — Michael Love has a lot of options on the table. The senior at Cornerstone Health and Technology in Detroit, Michigan has been accepted to 41 colleges and universities, and many of them are offering to pay.

“It’s over $300,000 in scholarship money I have as of right now.”

“I thought he was crazy when he told me he was applying to so many schools,” his mom Micole Ewing told CBS affiliate WXYZ.

But then the letters started rolling in.

“Every time I open up a letter I jumped up and down, we praised God and everything. I’m super proud of him.”

It wasn’t always easy for Love. He said he struggled at the beginning of high school academically but always pushed himself to do better.

“I just wanted to improve myself because I didn’t know what I was going to do after high school.”

Now, he’s planning on studying aerospace engineering. He’s expecting to make a final decision on where that will be sometime in the next couple of weeks.