Memphis man charged with statutory rape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested on Monday on statutory rape charges.

On February 28, a teen told police a family friend named Bernard Temple had sex with her in June 2018 when she was just 17 years old.

On that day, she said she was walking around Whitehaven and contacted Temple via Facebook messenger asking him for a ride. He picked her up and the pair drove around Downtown Memphis and in the Frayser area before heading to a motel. That’s where she claimed they had sex.

Temple was arrested on March 11 and booked into the Shelby County Jail.