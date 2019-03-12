Live at 9: military appreciation at Graceland & cooking with Chef Franco

Graceland’s military appreciation weekend

More than 60 years ago Elvis Presley began his service in the United States military when he was inducted into the US Army. Later this month, Graceland plans to honor active duty military, veterans and first responders during a weekend of events.

Christian Ross from Graceland was here with the details, including how to get some free tickets.

Cooking with Chef Franco

Going meatless for Lent this season? Or maybe you just want to change things up in the kitchen? Chef Franco served up classic eggplant parmigiana that you’re sure to love.

Get the recipe here