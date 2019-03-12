Live at 9: military appreciation at Graceland & cooking with Chef Franco

Posted 10:23 am, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:27AM, March 12, 2019

Graceland’s military appreciation weekend

More than 60 years ago Elvis Presley began his service in the United States military when he was inducted into the US Army. Later this month, Graceland plans to honor active duty military, veterans and first responders during a weekend of events.

Christian Ross from Graceland was here with the details, including how to get some free tickets.

Cooking with Chef Franco

Going meatless for Lent this season? Or maybe you just want to change things up in the kitchen? Chef Franco served up classic eggplant parmigiana that you’re sure to love.

Get the recipe here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.