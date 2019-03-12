Fire crews battle blaze at church in Hughes, Arkansas

Posted 8:56 am, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:38AM, March 12, 2019

HUGHES, Ark. — Investigators in Arkansas are working to determine what caused a church to go up in flames.

WREG’s Melissa Moon said St Mary Baptist Church in Hughes is a total loss after flames ripped through the building overnight.

Officials have not determined what caused the blaze but the pastor said he was told it possibly started in the kitchen area. No one has been in the 90-year-old building since last Sunday.

It’s unclear if anyone was inside when the blaze started.

The pastor said he and his 50 members are now trying to determine where to go from here.

This is a developing story.

