College coaches, others indicted in admissions bribery case

BOSTON — Federal authorities have charged college coaches and others in a sweeping admissions bribery case in federal court.

The racketeering conspiracy charges were unsealed Tuesday against the coaches at schools including Wake Forest University, Georgetown and the University of Southern California.

Authorities say the coaches accepted bribes in exchange for admitting students as athletes, regardless of their ability. The scheme also involved helping students cheat on their college exams, NBC News reported.

The news station also reported that actresses Lori Loughlin (“Full House”) and Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) were also named in the indictment. They were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

This is a developing story.