× Shelby County robbery suspects in custody after chase into Atoka

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Five people were taken into custody Tuesday after Shelby County deputies say they chased a stolen vehicle full of robbery suspects into Tipton County.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they were responding to a robbery call in the 5700 block of Rensslaer, in an unincorporated area between Raleigh and Bartlett, when deputies encountered the suspects.

The suspects took off in a stolen car, deputies said. The chase ended near Highway 51 and Watson in Atoka before 11 a.m.

Several residents have called in to say K9 units are on the scene and police are utilizing a helicopter to aid in the search. Photos from the scene show fire and ambulance crews on the scene as well.

One deputy was hospitalized with a minor injury. Authorities say one stolen gun was recovered.