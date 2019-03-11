× Uptown apartment complex without power for third day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The lights are on for more than 99 percent of MLGW’s customers, the utility company reports. But there’s one Uptown apartment complex that’s still in the dark for the third night in a row.

Charles Lowe, a teaching assistant, began his Spring Break surveying the damage outside his Looney Avenue apartment Saturday.

There were power poles dangling by power lines, trees and power lines blocking the street and since the power went out, Lowe had to toss out about $200 worth of groceries he had bought the day before.

“This supposed to be like a mini vacation for me this week and it’s turning out to be a nightmare,” said Lowe.

Lowe thought the worst of it was over, but after two nights without power, Lowe and his fiancé can’t believe they’re about to endure another one.

“I have never been this long without power,” Lowe said.

“I’m over it already. I can’t do any much longer,” said Sherita Crayton.

Lights at the houses next door to the couple’s apartment complex were on Monday afternoon and MLGW told WREG its system was reporting that the power had been restored Monday morning –- but it clearly hasn’t been. The landlord told WREG she had only learned about the outage today.

“We just felt like well maybe they forgot about us or maybe there’s another issue that needs to be resolved over here,” Crayton said.

As they wait for the power to return, residents at the six-unit apartment are doing whatever they can. Stoves keep the place warm at night and they’re charging their phones in their cars. But it’s only a temporary fix.

“I don’t know what to do. This a new one for me. I’ve never gone this long without power. I don’t know what to do, I’m sorry,” said Lowe.

Lowe said an electrician employed by the landlord told him that the earliest the power would be restored was Wednesday. When asked about that, the landlord told WREG she didn’t know and it was a question for the electrician.