Tipton County man sentenced to prison for raping underage relative

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tipton County man has been sentenced to prison for raping an underage relative, the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Frederick Child Barrell was sentenced Monday. He entered a guilty plea to four counts of rape of a child and six counts of sexual battery. His sentence will be served concurrently.

After he completes his 25-year sentence, Barrell will have community supervision for the rest of his life.