MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Job Center will be hosting a Community and Veterans Job Fair in an effort to get some 300 positions filled with a number of companies.

The event will be held March 12, 2019 from 9 a.m. to noon at 4240 Hickory Hill Road in Memphis.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to meet with hiring managers and interview for various positions right on the spot.

For more information, call (901) 543-7724.