Police: Man attacked after denying woman drug money

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A Memphis woman was arrested over the weekend after police say she attacked a man over drug money.

It all started Sunday afternoon when a man called 911 seeking help, police said.

According to the victim, Latrese Tabor came by his home around noon and they got into a fight about money. He stated the 42-year-old wanted money for drugs, but he told her no.

That’s when Tabor allegedly became violent.

Police said she hit him in the face, then grabbed him by his head and pulled him to the ground. She then proceeded to hit him with a stick.

At some point she even went inside his home and broke a window, they said.

Tabor was charged with domestic assault and vandalism when she was booked into the jail.