× Police investigating early morning shooting in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the Regional Medical Center after an overnight shooting in Hickory Hill.

It happened in the 3800 block of Hickory Farms Drive just before 3 a.m. Monday.

The victim’s condition and suspect information has not been released.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.