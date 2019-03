× Memphis officer relieved of duty after wreck in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — An officer with the Memphis Police Department has been relieved of duty pending an investigation after he was arrested following an accident Thursday.

Memphis Police confirm 52-year-old Ozell Toles in a one-car accident at Byhalia Road north of Frank in Collierville.

Toles was hired by The Memphis Police Department in 2001.

This is an ongoing investigation.