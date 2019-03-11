× MPD officer charged after incident involving ax at East Memphis restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer has been relieved of duty pending an investigation after he allegedly brandished an ax at a security guard after fighting with a woman in a restaurant while off duty.

Dartelle Joyner, 34, was taken to 201 Poplar on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication, police said.

According to police, the incident happened around 9:30 Thursday night at the Happy Mexican restaurant at 6080 Primacy Parkway near Ridgeway in East Memphis.

Police say Joyner was involved in an altercation with a woman inside the business. A security guard intervened and the woman left the business.

Joyner then reportedly walked to his car, retrieved an ax and began twirling it in the air. The security guard asked him the drop the ax three times. Joyner dropped the ax, and was taken into custody by the security guard, police said.

Joyner is assigned to Raines Station and has been employed by the Memphis Police Department since October of 2010. The investigation is ongoing at this point.

Joyner is not listed in the Shelby County Jail’s inmate database.