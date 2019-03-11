× Millington man accused of trying to kill woman, dogs

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Millington man was arrested after police say he tried to kill a woman and her dogs.

It all happened late Sunday evening after the victim told Shelby County deputies that she and James Black had been involved in a verbal altercation that quickly escalated into violence.

The victim told deputies she was in her bathroom when Black entered and began punching her in the face before choking her. He told her that he was going to “kill her this time” and continued to press against her throat until she lost consciousness.

Authorities said Black then turned on the woman’s dogs in an attempt to kill them as well.

At some point, the victim said she was able to escape and run to a neighbor’s house down the street. Not long afterwards Black showed up as well and kicked in the front and bedroom doors in an apparent attempt to continue the attack.

That’s when he was told authorities had been called and he left.

Deputies said while on the scene it was discovered that one of the woman’s dogs had a stab wound to the side. They didn’t say whether or not the animal survived.

Black was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated cruelty to animals and attempted second-degree murder.