× Memphis man killed, suspect arrested after Missouri shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — A 24-year-old man is in custody after a Tennessee man was shot and killed in Cape Girardeau during the weekend.

According to KFVS, Edward Palmer, of Memphis, and Charles Selvy Junior were involved in an argument at the Blue Diamond Sports Bar on North Main Street on Saturday, March 9. The group left that establishment and were heading to another bar when a physical fight broke out on the sidewalk.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad said in a news release that Palmer was shot during the confrontation. The 34-year-old was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

The Southeast Missourian reports Selvy was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. His bond was set at $750,000.