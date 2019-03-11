× Martin and Harris receive AAC postseason accolades

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – University of Memphis senior guard Jeremiah Martin and freshman guard Tyler Harris received American Athletic Conference recognition Monday.

Martin was named to the All-Conference First Team and Harris earned All-Freshman Team honors. Martin was a unanimous selection.

Martin, a native Memphian, led the Tigers to a fifth-place league finish by averaging 19.7 points per game. He also put together a remarkable February, averaging 30.6 points in eight games. No other player in school history has averaged more than 30 points in a month.

During his record-setting month, Martin set a league mark by scoring 43 points in a victory over Tulane. He also scored 41 points – all in the second half – in a game at USF. He became the first Tiger to score 40 or more points twice in a career.

Martin will enter the conference tournament as the No. 11 leading scorer in U of M history. His 1,527 points are only 19 shy of moving into the Top 10 ahead of Chris Douglas-Roberts, who played from 2006 to ’08.

He also moved into an elite group this season. He is one of three Tigers in program history to have more than 1,400 points and 200 steals, joining former Memphis greats Elliot Perry and Andre Turner.

As for Harris, he enters the conference tournament as the team’s third-leading scorer. He is averaging 11.1 points per game to rank behind Martin and Kyvon Davenport.

Harris, like Martin a native Memphian, attended Cordova High, where he was a prolific scorer. He broke the UofM freshman record for 3-pointers made with 68, setting the mark during last weekend’s victory over Tulsain the regular-season finale.

Harris scored a season-high 25 points against Charleston in late November, a game in which he made seven 3-pointers. The seven tied a freshman school record for most treys in a game.

Harris, who started the first 15 games of his career, has had five games of 20 or more points this season.

The awards were voted on by the league’s 12 head coaches.

The conference’s Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, Sixth Man of the Year and Sportsmanship Award winners will be announced on Tuesday. The American Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Coach of the Year will be announced on Wednesday.

Martin and Harris will lead the Tigers (19-12) into this week’s conference tournament at FedExForum. The fifth-seeded Tigers will open against No. 12 seed Tulane (4-26) in an opening-round game at 2 p.m. Thursday.