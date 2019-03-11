× Man fatally shot outside bowling alley

Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a Parkway Village bowling alley.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday in the Winchester Bowl parking lot on South Mendenhall Road.

Police say the shooting happened after security guards broke up a fight inside the bowling alley. That fight involved the victim and 3 or 4 other men, according to investigators.

Witnesses told officers that someone in a white Ford F-150 opened fire, hitting the victim and a number of cars.

Police say the victim was 25 years-old. Officers did not immediately release his name.

Police are reviewing surveillance video in an attempt to identify the shooter.

Anyone with information about the killing is urged to call Crime Stoppers.