Man accused of selling weed outside store where he was trying to get job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man arrested for allegedly selling marijuana outside a Family Dollar store told police he was trying to get a job there and felt it was a safe place to sell drugs.

Officers were called to the store at Mendenhall and Knight Arnold around noon Sunday for a report of a man selling drugs at a Redbox machine near the front door.

The suspect was identified as Keeric Williams, 20. When they got there, police said they immediately “smelled marijuana emitting from (his) person.”

Officers asked Williams if he had any marijuana and, according to a police report, he replied “What you gone do take it?”

Officers said they found 10 bags of pot in his cargo pants. Williams was charged with possession with intent to sell.

Police say Williams advised the officers that “he was trying to get a job at Family Dollar and he was selling weed in front of the location because it was the safest place to sell.”