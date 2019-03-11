× Jed Allan, soap opera legend and ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star, dies at 84

Jed Allan, a soap opera legend and star of Beverly Hills, 90210, has died at 84 years old.

TMZ reported Allan passed away peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by family members.

Allan is best known for roles as C.C. Capwell on Santa Barbara, Don Craig on Days of Our Lives, Rush Sanders on Beverly Hills, 90210, Scott Turner on Lassie and Harold Johnson on The Bay.

Allan played the father of Ian Ziering’s Steve Sanders on 90210.

“So sad to hear we’ve lost another 90210 castmate. I had the pleasure of working with Jed Allan from 94 to 99. He played Rush Sanders, Steve’s father. Such a great guy to work with, he will be missed,” Ziering posted online.

Luke Perry, who also starred on 90201, died after suffering a massive stroke last week. He was 52.