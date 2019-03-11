Ideas welcome for ‘Fuel the Fourth Bluff,’ final info session Tuesday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Several plans are underway for development in downtown Memphis and you could be part of the vision.

In less than six months of being open, the River Garden Park downtown is thriving.

“As you’re driving down Riverside Drive, it just pops out. It catches your eye," said Shamichael Hallman, civic engagement coordinator for the Fourth Bluff.

The park is part of a bigger project called “Reimagining the Civic Commons.” Memphis is one of four cities that won money to re-design public spaces, and designated the Fourth Bluff.

There are various partners for the different plans, like the $5 million renovation of Cossitt Library. It's the first library in Memphis.

Fourth Bluff representatives hope to have it reopened this year with a courtyard, café, meeting rooms, studios, office spaces, and more.

Now, they’re hoping community members will pitch in with more ideas on how to use $100,000 worth of grant money.

“It’s our way of inviting the community to come and help us program the spaces within the designated fourth bluff area.”

Within the six-block area of Main Street to Mud Island and Jefferson to Monroe, they’re looking for programs to take place between April and October.

Organizers are open to what it could be, whether it's a one-time event or series of events.

“Everything from things on the harbor, boating, fitness, community engagement, types of ideas/activities -- a whole range of things.”

Grants allotted to the chosen ideas will be worth $1,000, $5,000, $10,000 or $20,000.

The goal is to advance one of four things: Civic engagement, value creation, socioeconomic mixing or environmental sustainability.

“Music, food, arts, it really has been a tremendous reception to this.”

The second information session for this is Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the South Main market. Winning ideas will be announced on the 28th.