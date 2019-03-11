Former WREG personality Johnny Dark dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Johnny Dark, who was a familiar face on WREG News Channel 3 in the 1980s and early '90s, died Monday afternoon, according to family.

He was 75 years old.

John Dougherty, aka Johnny Dark, started out as a radio disk jockey who emceed concerts by bands like The Beatles, The Beach Boys and The Supremes at the Mid-South Coliseum. He also managed local bands including Randy and the Radiants.

He later worked for Channel 3 in weather and sports. His show "Sports Saturday" covered games by children's teams and other groups who otherwise might not have received coverage. In 2016, he told WREG that he tried out for a job reporting weather for fun.

"I liked sports better because I got to go to the Tiger games for free," he said.

He was preceded by his son Todd Dougherty and is survived by his wife Cynthia.