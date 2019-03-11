× D.A.: Governor’s Inn and Suites to reopen after being declared a public nuisance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local establishment recently declared a public nuisance and shutdown may reopen after agreeing to a memorandum of understanding with the city and state.

The owners of the Governor’s Inn and Suites on Mount Moriah agreed to install operable surveillance cameras on the premises, require photo ids for all guests, maintain detailed records of all guests and rentals, and to not rent out rooms to those who have been convicted of crimes after being arrested at the business. They also agreed to allow police access to all common areas.

If the owners violate the new rules, the city will have the ability to shut the business down again.

The owners will meet with local leaders in 45 days to make sure they are in compliance.

The Governor’s Inn and Suites was raided and shutdown after being declared a public nuisance on February 15.

During a nearly two-year investigation, the Memphis Police Department said their officers responded to approximately 57 calls involving robberies, rape, prostitution, aggravated assaults, drug sales and drug possession, drug overdose deaths, armed parties, suspicious persons and theft.

During that time, 20 people were arrested. Police say eight of those were already wanted on warrants.

The fire department also found numerous fire code violations and other safety hazards inside the business.