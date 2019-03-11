× Conley named Western Conference player of the Week

MEMPHIS — Grizzlies guard Mike Conley was named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week today after Conley led the Grizzlies to a perfect 3-0 week, averaging over 31 points and almost 8 assists a game in wins over Portland, Utah and the Orlando Magic. This marks the first career Player of the Week Award for Conley.

Shooting over 55% from the floor and from three-point range, Conley also led the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring average (15.3 points) and scored in double figures in the final period in all three wins. His 94 total points this week represent a career high for any three-game span.

The 6-1 guard began the week by scoring a career-high 40 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter, in a 120-111 win on March 5 vs. Portland. He followed up with 28 points, 13 in the final period, and a season-high tying 11 assists in a 114-104 victory on March 8 vs. Utah. He finished the week by scoring 26 points, including 14 points in the last frame, and helping the Grizzlies close with a 12-0 run in a 105-97 win on March 10 vs. Orlando.

Since the All-Star Break, the 31-year-old Conley has averaged 25.0 points (.477 FG/.413 3P/.833 FT) while the Grizzlies have posted a 5-4 record and the top defensive rating (102.0) in the NBA.